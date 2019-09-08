Napier Park Global Capital US LP Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. Comcast comprises approximately 3.1% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $248,109,000 after buying an additional 423,687 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 6.0% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 83,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 63.2% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Comcast by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,032,961 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 90,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,775,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,765,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.97.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,549 shares of company stock worth $288,151 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

