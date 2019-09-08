National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Issues Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $263.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $124.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of National Beverage to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

