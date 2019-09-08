National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $42.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Loop Capital raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

EYE stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 445,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,005. National Vision has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). National Vision had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,463,677.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

