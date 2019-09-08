Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Fiserv worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 23.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 52,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,055. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,120,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,905,850. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

