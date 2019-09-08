Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,676 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,538,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,486 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,851,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,344 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,117,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,299. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.12.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe bought 7,525 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 159,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,621 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

