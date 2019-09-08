Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $22.87 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,045 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $5,691,438.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,606 shares of company stock worth $53,093,219. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.80. The stock had a trading volume of 907,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,888. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

