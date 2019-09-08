Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $32.87 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $32,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $298.05. The company had a trading volume of 45,377,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,088,516. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.92 and its 200 day moving average is $288.43. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $302.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

