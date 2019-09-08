Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in CME Group by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.19. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 6,400 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total transaction of $1,272,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,942.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $544,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,637.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,191. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

