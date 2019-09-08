Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in American Tower by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.87.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,755,123.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,701 shares of company stock worth $29,987,284 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.59. 2,086,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.26.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

