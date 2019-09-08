Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 6,777 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $34,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 20,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $4,050,417.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,134,572 shares of company stock valued at $419,062,948. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.03. 1,796,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,439. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $121.47 and a one year high of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

