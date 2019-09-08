Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 484.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $6.79 on Friday, reaching $303.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $304.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.04.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $4,888,035. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.