Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,262 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,262 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Shares of PM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.97. 5,602,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624,454. The stock has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

