Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 26,218 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 26,218 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $35,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after acquiring an additional 694,262 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

In other news, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $14,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,435,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,266 shares of company stock valued at $41,142,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.