Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 274 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,605,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,700,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

