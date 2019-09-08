Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,078 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.53. 1,123,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,979. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $164.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.36.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

