NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.25 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

