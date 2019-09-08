Neuburgh Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lowered its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,512 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Voya Financial worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,322,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,587 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 87.8% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,574,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,666,000 after purchasing an additional 736,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,090,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,902,000 after purchasing an additional 409,431 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 738,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 393,948 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 151.7% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 473,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 285,130 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. 742,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.