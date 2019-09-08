Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $11.29 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,496 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 30.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,626,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 83.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,263,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 574,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 140.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 929,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,812,000 after purchasing an additional 543,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,205,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,784,000 after purchasing an additional 540,549 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,029,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $34.22.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.36%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $69,593.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $712,118. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $39.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.