Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,278. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $468.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $71,373.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,989 shares in the company, valued at $634,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $354,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,221.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,543 shares of company stock valued at $952,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. ValuEngine downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.66.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

