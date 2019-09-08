Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC cut its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,645,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,751,284,000 after acquiring an additional 797,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,608,080,000 after acquiring an additional 357,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,776,000 after acquiring an additional 60,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,448,000 after acquiring an additional 100,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Verisign by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 974,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

Verisign stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,123. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.08. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

