Neuburgh Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned about 0.22% of Ryder System worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ryder System by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Ryder System by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on R. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

NYSE:R traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 457,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,739.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

