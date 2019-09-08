Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases 275,944 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.6% of Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $50,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 120,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 63,893 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Bank of America by 524.0% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 280,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 235,280 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 34,759.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 754,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,804,000 after purchasing an additional 751,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 54,499,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,524,588. The company has a market cap of $261.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

