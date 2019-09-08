Neuburgh Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,304 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,802.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,523,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after buying an additional 1,470,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,368,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,255,000 after buying an additional 1,459,646 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,670.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after buying an additional 1,379,158 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,602,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 956,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,927,000 after buying an additional 867,172 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director G Steven Dawson purchased 7,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.07 per share, with a total value of $135,091.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,777.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $1,243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,331,245.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Barclays started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The firm had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.