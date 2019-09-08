Neuburgh Advisers LLC Sells 12,254 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 43.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,503. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $238.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.73.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

