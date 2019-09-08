Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Neurotrope comprises approximately 0.2% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Neurotrope worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurotrope during the first quarter valued at $690,000. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Neurotrope in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of Neurotrope stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 233,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. Neurotrope Inc has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

