New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NBEV. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Age Beverages from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on New Age Beverages in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut New Age Beverages from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Age Beverages from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Age Beverages has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.55.

NBEV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 1,617,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,929. New Age Beverages has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.43 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 396.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Age Beverages will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $296,500 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 13.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 24.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 47.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 5,012.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Age Beverages (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.