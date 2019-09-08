Newport Trust Co Has $80.70 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Newport Trust Co lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 0.2% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $80,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,231,097.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $9,516,105. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $220.54. 502,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,291. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $222.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.27.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

