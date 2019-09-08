Newport Trust Co Invests $31.84 Million in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 760,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,839,000. Newport Trust Co owned 1.79% of SPX Flow at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in SPX Flow by 12.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 161.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 93.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 84,093 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 17.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLOW. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 224,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,579. SPX Flow Inc has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.94 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

