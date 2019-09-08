Newport Trust Co Sells 27,034 Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Newport Trust Co cut its position in shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,034 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of TCG BDC worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 221,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 74,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGBD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

CGBD stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 473,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93. TCG BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.06 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.55%.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD).

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.