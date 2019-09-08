Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,817.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

NXST traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.56. 340,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.08%.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $63,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

