Nexus (NXS) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Nexus has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and $40,777.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,363,532 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

