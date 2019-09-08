NFC Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

NFC Investments LLC decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe makes up about 0.8% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 3,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,617 shares in the company, valued at $8,211,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,306 shares of company stock worth $5,876,889. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.42. The stock had a trading volume of 261,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $193.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 14.83%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

