Nicholas Company Inc. Buys Shares of 88,890 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 88,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,000. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Exponent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.80. 110,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,769. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 75,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $5,306,737.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,805 shares in the company, valued at $17,691,819.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Pye sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $210,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,271.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,536. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

