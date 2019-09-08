Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Blackline were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackline by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 29,432 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackline in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackline in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,936,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,448 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackline news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $1,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,100 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BL. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.82. 446,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -199.31 and a beta of 0.78. Blackline Inc has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $58.11.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

