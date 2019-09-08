Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.19% of Semtech worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,662,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,940,000 after acquiring an additional 32,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $44.69. 491,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.87. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. BidaskClub lowered Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperformer” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

In related news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $195,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,333 shares of company stock worth $3,802,175. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

