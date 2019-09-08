Nicholas Company Inc. Has $14.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Cooper Companies by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 52,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.74, for a total transaction of $16,884,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,975 shares in the company, valued at $50,171,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.92, for a total transaction of $114,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,197 shares of company stock valued at $20,170,680. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COO traded down $4.89 on Friday, hitting $302.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $228.65 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.74 and its 200 day moving average is $308.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.27.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

