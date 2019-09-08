Nicholas Company Inc. Has $19.31 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,640 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Black Knight worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 6,611.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,297,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,594 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,157,000 after acquiring an additional 637,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Black Knight by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,467,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,583,000 after acquiring an additional 433,259 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,766,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Black Knight by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 696,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after acquiring an additional 320,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 776,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Black Knight Inc has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $15,302,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price target on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 price target on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price target on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

