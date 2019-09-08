Nicholas Company Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,322.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 21,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $439,914.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,732.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,226 shares of company stock worth $1,782,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

LSCC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. 1,162,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.31. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

