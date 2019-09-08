Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 169,480 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of PolyOne worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 220.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 410.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wellington Shields raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of POL traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $32.50. 249,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,690. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. PolyOne Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $45.34.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.34 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

