Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Teleflex worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.52, for a total transaction of $2,666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.75, for a total transaction of $2,811,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,453 shares of company stock valued at $12,679,692 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFX traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $356.17. The stock had a trading volume of 163,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Svb Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $403.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.45.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

