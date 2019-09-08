Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 356,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $30,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 27,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

ICE traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.89. 1,508,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $837,139.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,145 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,966. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

