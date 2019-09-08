Nicholas Company Inc. Trims Stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 64,520 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 21,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,697,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,712,000 after buying an additional 10,646,815 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,463,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,216,000 after buying an additional 928,911 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. 1,945,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.57%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,614.29%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Chairman Barry E. Davis bought 136,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,644.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,308.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

