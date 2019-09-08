Nicholas Company Inc. Trims Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $37,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 168.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,350. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.11. The stock has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.