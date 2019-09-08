Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 16.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,321,000 after acquiring an additional 727,954 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 19.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,155,000 after acquiring an additional 606,781 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 84.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,373,000 after acquiring an additional 536,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,813,000 after acquiring an additional 214,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 9,927.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 202,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

In other news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,120. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $150.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average is $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

