Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 174 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 967.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.33. 705,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average is $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

