Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,763,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nike by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Nike by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its stake in Nike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 42,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $281,061.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

