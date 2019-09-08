Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 406,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,405. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $255.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.72 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 49,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 102,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 575,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 71,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

