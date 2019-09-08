Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,546,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $906,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.06. The stock had a trading volume of 857,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,307. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average is $190.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

