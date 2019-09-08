Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Cut by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.06. 857,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.33. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.39.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

