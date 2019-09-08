Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Acquires 19,981 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev comprises 2.0% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,877,335 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $913,370,000 after buying an additional 1,686,528 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 360.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $158,675,000 after buying an additional 1,478,922 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 13.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,249,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $524,730,000 after acquiring an additional 759,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 103.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,083,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 550,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 571,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,635 shares during the period. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.66.

BUD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.57. 1,102,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $102.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.